RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man imprisoned for stalking has had his conviction overturned after North Carolina’s Court of Appeals ruled the social media posts underpinning the charges were protected by free speech rights.
A three-judge panel ruled Tuesday for Brady Lorenzo Shackelford, who was sentenced to more than two years for stalking a woman he met at church in 2015. Court documents say Shackelford repeatedly called her his “soul mate” and future wife in Google Plus posts. He also sent handwritten letters and cupcakes, despite her turning down a dinner invitation, according to court documents.
The ruling says Shackelford’s conviction was primarily based on social media posts, and thus violated his First Amendment rights.
The attorney general’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message asking if it will appeal to keep Shackelford imprisoned.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway dismisses her husband's concerns that President Trump's mental health is deteriorating
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- A risky business in Trump loans: Deutsche Bank’s affinity for an outcast client VIEW
- Trump targets Biden after former VP's verbal slip