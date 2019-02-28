ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom will have a chance to ask for more details about the charges against their client in a court hearing.
The hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis.
A trial is set for June for 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos. His attorneys are weighing the possibility of changing his plea to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. A judge has given his lawyers until March 15 to file the plea.
Letters that threatened the newsroom and were signed with Ramos’ name were received by area judges and an attorney in the days following the attack.
Ramos has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.