RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of judges has given final approval to a redrawn map for the Virginia House of Delegates in a protracted racial gerrymandering case.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the panel’s 2-1 ruling Thursday ordered the state to adopt a map created by a court-appointed special master.
The redrawn map was submitted last month by University of California Irvine political science professor Bernard Grofman. The map could help shift six Republican-held districts toward Democrats and increase the Democratic Party’s chances of gaining control of the House in this year’s elections.
The judges ordered a new map in June after ruling that lawmakers had racially gerrymandered eleven House districts by packing black voters into them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: 'I'm not lying' WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
- Trump says having a dog would feel 'a little phony' to him VIEW
Republicans are appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments are scheduled for next month.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com