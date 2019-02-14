Share story

By
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of judges has given final approval to a redrawn map for the Virginia House of Delegates in a protracted racial gerrymandering case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the panel’s 2-1 ruling Thursday ordered the state to adopt a map created by a court-appointed special master.

The redrawn map was submitted last month by University of California Irvine political science professor Bernard Grofman. The map could help shift six Republican-held districts toward Democrats and increase the Democratic Party’s chances of gaining control of the House in this year’s elections.

The judges ordered a new map in June after ruling that lawmakers had racially gerrymandered eleven House districts by packing black voters into them.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Republicans are appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments are scheduled for next month.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

The Associated Press