GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Supreme Court has provisionally cleared the way for the daughter of ex-dictator Efrain Rios Montt to run for president in the country’s June elections.

Court spokesman Mario Siecavizza said Wednesday the decision allowing Zury Rios Sosa to run for the conservative Valor party was unanimous. Details on the decision were not available.

The Citizen Registry of the Supreme Electoral Court had blocked Rios Sosa’s candidacy because the constitution bans relatives of presidents from holding the presidency. It made a similar denial in 2015.

Rios Montt seized power in a 1982 coup. Soldiers waged a bloody campaign against guerrillas under his command during Guatemala’s civil war.

He was convicted in 2013 of genocide and crimes against humanity, but the ruling was set aside. He died before another trial was held.