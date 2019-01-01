LONDON (AP) — British counterterrorism police are questioning a man accused of stabbing three people at a Manchester railway station on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Tuesday two people were taken to a hospital for treatment with knife injuries and a British Transport Police officer was stabbed in the shoulder and briefly hospitalized. He has since been released.

The incident happened at Manchester’s Victoria Station, which is very close to Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in 2017. The stabbing was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Monday night.

A witness has said the man with the knife shouted Islamist slogans during the incident but officials have not confirmed that. Photographs from the scene show the suspect subdued by a handful of police officers.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of attempted murder. He has not been charged or identified.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the incident is “not ongoing” and there is “currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat.”

Police say extra officers will be on the streets Tuesday to reassure the public.

Britain’s official threat level is set at “severe,” indicating intelligence analysts believe an attack is highly likely.