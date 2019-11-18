COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the launch of her new memoir, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has again ignited speculation she may be gearing up for a possible White House bid, perhaps as early as 2024.

But even though the former South Carolina governor left the Trump administration on her own terms, a rarity in a White House that’s seen its share of turmoil, some strategists say she could struggle to win back GOP traditionalists who aren’t fans of the polarizing president.

Haley has been navigating that balancing act since 2016, when there was initially no love lost between then-governor Haley and then-candidate Trump.

But in her two years at the United Nations, Haley managed to tread a careful path of occasionally speaking out against Trump while not directly drawing his ire.