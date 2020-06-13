ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — In a story June 12, 2020, about a Sikh graduate at West Point, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Second Lt. Anmol Narang is the first Sikh graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Other Sikhs have graduated previously but the Sikh Coalition says Narang is the first observant Sikh woman graduate.
Correction: Sikh Graduate-West Point story
