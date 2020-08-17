SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In a story published Aug, 16, 2020, about Puerto Rico’s botched primaries, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a second round of voting. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court issued the ruling.
Correction: Puerto Rico-Botched Primaries story
