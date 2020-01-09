By
The Associated Press

In a story published Nov. 19, 2019, about New Year’s Eve opossum drops in North Carolina, The Associated Press, citing a story from The News & Observer of Raleigh, erroneously reported that the last opossum drop occurred in Brasstown on Dec. 31, 2018. The final opossum drop there occurred on Dec. 31, 2017.

The Associated Press

Most Read Nation & World Stories