In a story published Nov. 19, 2019, about New Year’s Eve opossum drops in North Carolina, The Associated Press, citing a story from The News & Observer of Raleigh, erroneously reported that the last opossum drop occurred in Brasstown on Dec. 31, 2018. The final opossum drop there occurred on Dec. 31, 2017.
Correction: ODD–Opossum Dropping story
