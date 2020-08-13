ATLANTA (AP) — In a story July 31, 2020, about a Georgia special congressional election, The Associated Press erroneously reported that candidate Robert Franklin is the president of Emory University. He is a faculty member at the school.
Correction: Election 2020-Lewis-Special story
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.