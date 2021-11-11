DALLAS (AP) — In a story published March 23, 2018, about a Texas murder suspect accused in three attacks on elderly women, The Associated Press erroneously reported the suspect’s last name in the last paragraph of the story. His name is Billy Chemirmir, not Shemirmir. It also deletes a reference to a jewelry box being stolen from the 91-year-old woman who survived.
Correction: Elderly Deaths-Murder Suspect
