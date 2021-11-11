DALLAS (AP) — In a story published June 26, 2019, about lawsuits alleging that a man already charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women also killed six other elderly people, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the suspect was in the U.S. illegally. Billy Chemirmir was a permanent U.S. resident.
Correction: Elderly Deaths-Murder Suspect
