DALLAS (AP) — In a story published May 16, 2019, about a Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman who was charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Billy Chemirmir was in the U.S. illegally. He was a permanent U.S. resident. The AP also incorrectly referred to a jewelry box being stolen from a 91-year-old woman.
Correction: Elderly Deaths-Murder Suspect
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.