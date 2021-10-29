JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 13, 2018, about a death row inmate who said he wanted to be executed, The Associated Press erroneously reported that David Cox’s wife was killed in Shannon, Mississippi. She was killed in Sherman, Mississippi.
Correction: Death Penalty Volunteer story
