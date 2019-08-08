ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A coroner has travelled to the Aegean island of Ikaria for a preliminary assessment of the scene where the body of a British scientist was found, before a formal autopsy is conducted.

The body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, an avid trail runner, was found in a 20-meter (65-foot) deep ravine on Wednesday afternoon, two days after she went missing.

Christopher was reported missing on Monday by her Cypriot partner with whom she was vacationing, after she went for a morning run in an area near her hotel with trails along steep cliffs and deep ravines.

The coroner arrived on Ikaria from Athens on Thursday. Christopher’s body was likely to be transported to Athens for a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.