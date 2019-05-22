RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The convicted killer of two Virginia college students has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jesse Matthew Jr. is serving multiple life sentences in the 2009 murder of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington and the 2014 murder of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. He pleaded guilty in 2016 to both killings.

Matthew was transferred Monday so he can receive medical treatment, from the Red Onion State Prison in Wise County to Sussex I State Prison in Waverly. He first disclosed his cancer diagnosis during a telephone interview with WTVR-TV on May 8, without providing details.

Harrington’s mother, Gil Harrington, said she was told by Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci that Matthew has Stage 4 colon cancer. The prosecutor did not immediately return a call seeking comment.