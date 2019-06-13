LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — The contents of the suburban Kansas City home of a pro racecar driver imprisoned for running an illegal $2 billion payday loan operation are going up for sale later this month as the government recovers assets to pay back cheated consumers.

The estate sale for Scott Tucker’s house in Leawood, Kansas, runs from June 28 to June 30. IRS agents took possession of the $2.1 million, 4,500-square-foot (418-sq. meter) house in March. Items for sale include designer furniture and clothing, artwork and gym equipment. The home itself isn’t part of the sale.

Prosecutors say the former American Le Mans Series champion preyed on vulnerable borrowers and used the lending business proceeds to finance a professional auto racing team. He’s serving more than 16 years in prison on fraud and other charges.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com