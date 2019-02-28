HOUSTON (AP) — A Honduran government official says a woman who delivered a stillborn baby while in custody last week has been released from detention.
Ana Bulnes Larios, the Honduran consul based in McAllen, Texas, says she had spoken to the 24-year-old woman. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the woman was released Tuesday.
ICE said Monday that the woman went into premature labor on Feb. 22, shortly after complaining of abdominal pain at the Port Isabel Detention Center in South Texas, where the agency had been processing her for release.
Bulnes declined to identify the woman for privacy reasons. She says the woman told her officials at the detention center immediately responded when she said she was having pain.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- From a few icicles, a winter wonderland of ice sprouts VIEW
The consul said Thursday that the woman is now with relatives in the U.S.