WASHINGTON (AP) — Outside allies of President Donald Trump have launched a public campaign urging him to nominate former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as his next secretary of Homeland Security.

That’s despite the uphill battle Kobach would likely face getting confirmed by the Senate.

NumbersUSA, a group that seeks to reduce immigration rates, released a statement Tuesday saying there is “no one more qualified” for the job and claiming Kobach has the support of Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

They’re also rallying to defend Lee Francis Cissna, the director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, whose job is said to be in danger.

Kobach did not response to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

The White House declined to comment on the push.