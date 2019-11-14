RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators are closing in on replacing the state’s congressional map with new districts that likely would give Democrats a good chance to collect two more seats.

The state Senate planned on Friday to debate and vote on proposed district boundaries the state House already approved. The lines are reconfigured so Democrats would be in a favorable position to win seats now held by GOP Reps. George Holding and Mark Walker.

Republicans are redrawing because judges blocked the current map from being used in the 2020 elections. They said it was likely those lines are illegal partisan gerrymanders.

Republicans hold 10 of 13 congressional seats. Democrats still don’t like the replacement map, arguing it remains soaked with GOP bias. The final map could end up in court, too.