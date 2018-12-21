KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A leading opposition candidate in Congo says his coalition accepts a week-long delay in the presidential election until Dec. 30 but not one day more.

Felix Tshisekedi spoke to supporters on Friday, a day after Congo’s electoral commission announced the latest delay in a vote that was meant to take place in late 2016. The commission blamed a fire last week that destroyed voting materials in the capital, Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi called on supporters for calm.

But the secretary-general for Tshisekedi’s party warned that if another delay is announced the party will call on the public to mobilize.

Congo’s election will choose the country’s first new president in nearly two decades.

Tshisekedi also said they plan to campaign until Dec. 28 despite a recent ban on such rallies by Kinshasa’s governor.