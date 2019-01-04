KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s election commission is scolding the Catholic church for saying its data show a clear winner in Sunday’s presidential election, asserting that the announcement could incite an “uprising.”
The church, a powerful voice in the heavily Catholic nation, on Thursday called on the electoral commission to publish the true results in “respect of truth and justice.”
The church deployed some 40,000 electoral observers. It cannot say publicly who the clear winner appears to be, as Congo’s electoral regulations forbid anyone but the electoral commission to announce results.
Congo’s ruling party on Friday called the church’s attitude “irresponsible and anarchist.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- Fact check: Defending border wall, Trump misstates facts WATCH
International pressure is growing on Congo to restore internet service and release accurate election results, while some Congolese express doubt that the first results will be released on Sunday as expected.