PARIS (AP) — A French soprano who says she was sexually assaulted by conductor Charles Dutoit is protesting his return to the stage in Paris.
Anne-Sophie Schmidt is one of 10 women in three countries who say they were assaulted, harassed or in one case raped by Dutoit. She issued a statement Sunday calling attention to the allegations ahead of his first major concert since the allegations surfaced in 2017.
Dutoit denies wrongdoing. His lawyer, James Carr, said in a statement to The Associated Press that no police force has “deemed it necessary to question him.”
The women said they didn’t turn to police because they feared for their musical careers.
The Orchestre National de France said it hired Dutoit for Sunday’s Berlioz concert because he was the only conductor available with the necessary expertise.