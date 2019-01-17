WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A teacher is accused of giving alcohol and the keys to her vehicle to two West Virginia students who were later involved in a crash.
News outlets report 31-year-old Kandace Dick is accused of providing alcohol Wednesday to a 17-year-old and 15-year-old while at her job at Tug Valley High School.
A criminal complaint filed in Mingo County says that after giving the students the alcohol, Dick gave them the keys to her vehicle and let them drive to the gas station to buy food. It says the 15-year-old lost control and crashed. The teens were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Dick was charged with offenses, including two counts of child neglect creating the risk of injury.
It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.