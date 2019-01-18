Share story

By
The Associated Press

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A company connected to a man who led a polygamous group’s South Dakota compound has purchased land in northern Minnesota.

Seth Jeffs is listed as the registered agent for a company that acquired about 40 acres near Grand Marais. Cook County officials said Friday the property was transferred in August. He has applied to build a 5,760-square-foot building.

The compound in South Dakota’s Black Hills raised concerns among nearby landowners . In Utah, he took a plea deal in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case in 2016.

He didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press on Friday.

Jeffs brother is Warren Jeffs, the imprisoned leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The group believes polygamy brings exaltation in heaven, a legacy that the mainstream Mormon church abandoned in 1890 and now strictly prohibits.

