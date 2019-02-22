NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A school bus company official says a New Jersey driver who was given an opioid antidote after hitting a tree may have been experiencing diabetes complications.
Ahmed Mahgoub is owner of F&A Transportation. He tells WPIX-TV that the woman behind the wheel was actually an aide covering for the regular driver.
He says that aide Lisa Byrd had told him about a medical issue related to a diabetic condition and that her medication did not work well.
The bus appeared to cross a street and bump a tree during a snowstorm Wednesday in Newark. The dozen special-needs children on board were not hurt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
Authorities say they used the overdose antidote naloxone on her. Byrd is charged with child endangerment, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia.