The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A school bus company official says a New Jersey driver who was given an opioid antidote after hitting a tree may have been experiencing diabetes complications.

Ahmed Mahgoub is owner of F&A Transportation. He tells WPIX-TV that the woman behind the wheel was actually an aide covering for the regular driver.

He says that aide Lisa Byrd had told him about a medical issue related to a diabetic condition and that her medication did not work well.

The bus appeared to cross a street and bump a tree during a snowstorm Wednesday in Newark. The dozen special-needs children on board were not hurt.

Authorities say they used the overdose antidote naloxone on her. Byrd is charged with child endangerment, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia.

