ATLANTA (AP) — A commission tasked with considering potential replacements for Georgia’s voting system plans to discuss recommendations.

The Secure, Accessible and Fair Elections, or SAFE, Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday. An agenda allots time for public comments and discussion of recommendations.

The commission’s recommendations are meant to guide lawmakers as they consider a replacement during the legislative session that kicks off Monday.

Cybersecurity experts have warned the touchscreen voting machines Georgia has used since 2002 are unreliable and vulnerable to hacking. They also provide no way to do an audit or confirm that votes have been recorded correctly because there’s no paper trail.

There seemed to be disagreement at a meeting last month over whether the commission should recommend hand-marked paper ballots or touchscreen ballot-marking machines that print a paper record.