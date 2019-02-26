Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — A crowd has marked the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center that foreshadowed 9/11.

A bell tolled at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza on Tuesday to mark the midday moment when a truck bomb exploded in an underground garage 26 years ago.

Six people died, one of them pregnant. Relatives read their names.

More than 1,000 people were injured.

Authorities say the bomb was set by Muslim extremists angry about U.S. policies in the Mideast.

Six suspects were convicted and imprisoned. A seventh remains at large.

Former trade center director Charles Maikish (MAY’-kihsh) told Tuesday’s crowd the 1993 bombing was “a lesson, hard-learned, and a wake-up call.”

He credited subsequent safety upgrades with speeding the twin towers’ evacuation on Sept. 11, 2001.

