DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has been convicted of poisoning her father and encasing his body in concrete in a crawl space under his home.

The Denver Post reports 45-year-old Dayna Michele Jennings was convicted Monday of first-degree murder and tampering with a human body.

The body of 69-year-old William Mussack was found by investigators at the suburban Denver home in January 2018, about a month after family and friends stopped hearing from him.

Authorities say Mussack’s son told police his father sent a text message on Dec. 7 saying Jennings had “drugged” him.

An autopsy determined Mussack was poisoned by acepromazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Police say Jennings told investigators she poured the concrete into the crawlspace, where the remains were found.

Jennings is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

