WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s official says authorities have arrested the fiance of a woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.
Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning in Woodland Park, Colorado.
Couch said he could not immediately provide any information about charges.
Kelsey Berreth was last seen near her home in central Colorado. The investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth’s mother requested a police check on her daughter.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington native James Mattis foreshadowed resignation as defense secretary in Richland speech
- Trump's demand for wall moves government closer to shutdown WATCH
- Mattis resigning as Pentagon chief after clashes with Trump WATCH
- 'Trump gets no credit': As Republicans question Syria withdrawal, Trump tweets after midnight to defend himself
- Denmark, with an eye on Muslims, requires new citizens to shake hands
Surveillance video showed the 29-year-old entering the store with what appears to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.
Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple’s daughter.