WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s official says authorities have arrested the fiance of a woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Couch said he could not immediately provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen near her home in central Colorado. The investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth’s mother requested a police check on her daughter.

Surveillance video showed the 29-year-old entering the store with what appears to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple’s daughter.