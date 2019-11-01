COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has had his legs amputated below his knees after suffering frostbite while climbing a mountain.

KDVR-TV reports that Colorado Springs resident Nick Noland mistakenly went off the main trail while descending Mount Shavano.

Noland says he reached the summit of the 14,232-foot (4,338-meter) peak on Tuesday and didn’t make it back down until Wednesday after his feet went numb and froze.

Authorities say search teams were sent but could not find him.

Noland says he called 911 and was taken to the Denver area for treatment his legs were amputated at the UC Health University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

Noland says he hopes sharing his story will prevent something similar from happening to someone else.

