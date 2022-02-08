COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The city of Colorado Springs has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a 19-year-old Black man who died after being shot in the back by police officers in 2019.

De’Von Bailey’s death spurred protests against the use of excessive force by police and helped lead to several police accountability laws in Colorado. The family’s federal lawsuit alleged civil rights violations, racial bias in policing and wrongful death.

The Colorado Springs City Council approved the $2.97 million settlement Tuesday, The Gazette reported.

Police body camera footage showed officers talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery reported nearby in southeast Colorado Springs. Bailey ran as he was about to be searched. An officer could be heard yelling “Hands up!” three times before firing.

Police Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson said they feared Bailey may have been reaching for a gun as he ran. Body-cam footage released by investigators showed officers removing a pistol from Bailey’s pocket after he was shot and was on the ground in handcuffs.

A state grand jury, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office reviewed the August 2019 shooting but declined to file charges against the officers.

Mayor John Suthers said in a statement that Tuesday’s settlement of the suit filed against the city and the officers was in taxpayers’ best interest and avoids a costly jury trial.

In another statement, the city police department said that “we want to state unequivocally that this settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers. Rather, it was a decision made to mitigate financial risk to the City and taxpayers.”