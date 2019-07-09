BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of a former rebel leader wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

Magistrates ordered Seuxis Hernandez’s capture when he missed a scheduled court date.

The former rebel leader, best known by the alias Jesus Santrich, disappeared in late June after abandoning his security detail. He hasn’t been heard from since.

Santrich, who is blind, was detained for a year after the U.S. requested his extradition, but Colombia’s peace tribunal ordered his release. The tribunal ruled it wasn’t given enough information to definitively say the alleged crimes took place after the signing of a peace accord by the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Santrich, who was among the FARC commanders pushing for the accord, had vowed to comply with the legal system as the Supreme Court continued investigating the U.S. accusations.

The inspector general’s office asked the Supreme Court to order his arrest.