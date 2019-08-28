WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An online collection in Poland for the needs of the Tatra Mountains rescuers, a largely voluntary emergency service, has gone beyond expectations by raising around 112,000 zlotys ($25,700) in five days in appreciation of their work.

The collection for the so-called TOPR was launched by a mountain guide Maja Sindalska on Saturday, two days after dozens of rescuers rushed to aid tourists caught by a deadly thunderstorm over the Tatras that killed four and injured more than 150 others.

The daring action drew attention to the underpaid rescuers, some of who are state-employed with pre-tax monthly earnings of about 4,500 zlotys ($1,140) while others are volunteers. Sindalska had initially hoped to raise just 5,000 zlotys, but on Wednesday the amount collected far surpassed that goal.