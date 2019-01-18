NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, created a stir when he was photographed outside his New York City apartment with his arm in a sling and a hospital ID bracelet on his wrist
Speculation ran rampant as news photos circulated Friday. Had he been roughed up? The sling appeared after BuzzFeed News reported that Cohen told investigators Trump directed him to lie to Congress about a Moscow real estate project.
But Cohen adviser Lanny Davis tells The Associated Press Cohen simply underwent a minor, previously scheduled shoulder surgery.
Cohen’s movements have been closely watched in recent months as he cooperates with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says any suggestion the president had Cohen lie is false.