NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization failed to pay nearly $2 million toward his legal defense.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in New York state court claims the Trump Organization stopped paying Cohen’s mounting legal fees after he began cooperating with federal prosecutors.
It alleges breach of contract and seeks damages on Cohen’s behalf.
Messages seeking comment have been left with the Trump Organization.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- Some churches are asking members to give up plastic for Lent
The lawsuit says the company stopped paying for his legal defense about two months after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and office.
Cohen pleaded guilty in August to tax crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.