MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for four divers who disappeared Sunday off the Carolinas.

The four men did not resurface after diving from a pleasure craft named Big Bill’s. The Coast Guard said Sunday in a news release that the vessel was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The many shipwrecks off the coasts of both states are a popular draw for divers. The area is known for hundreds of shipwrecks and is called the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.”

The Coast Guard said it has sent several aircraft and boats to search for the divers.