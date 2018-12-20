JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a report of a down aircraft off St. Augustine Inlet on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
The agency said in a news release that the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center notified the Coast Guard of a distress call received at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
The plane is a Piper PA-46 that had taken off from Orlando and was headed to New Jersey. The Coast Guard says two people were on board.
No additional details have been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- Neighbor who died in October left stash of Christmas gifts for their child
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death