CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard has reprimanded a Coast Guard officer in South Carolina for flashing a white supremacy hand sign on live television.
The Post and Courier reports the man was censured for intentionally using the hand gesture in Charleston during the emergency response to Hurricane Florence in September.
The newspaper reports the Coast Guard officer was in the background of a television shot while another person was being interviewed. He flashed a hand sign associated with white supremacy.
The man hasn’t been publicly identified. But a Coast Guard letter says his actions showed a lack of maturity and an inability to understand the gravity of a weather disaster.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Montana lawmaker proposes to give $8M to build border wall
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- In the world's 'happiest countries,' an increasing number of young people don't feel well at all
- US orders refuges to staff for hunters despite shutdown VIEW
- Pancho Villa, prostitutes and spies: The U.S.-Mexico border wall's wild origins
The incident received national attention and the Coast Guard issued a statement saying the person was removed from the emergency response team.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com