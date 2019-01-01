MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for two people missing off a boat off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
The agency said in a news release that they’re looking for a 9-year-old Haitian national and a Bahamian national who is a suspected migrant smuggler. They were aboard an 18-foot (5.5-meter) boat that capsized Sunday with 11 people onboard.
Officials say the boat capsized during an apparent migrant smuggling venture from Freeport, Bahamas, to Miami.
A Good Samaritan boat spotted nine people in the water who had been aboard the vessel and called for help.
