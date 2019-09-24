BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S.-led coalition forces in Baghdad say that attacks on coalition personnel and facilities “will not be tolerated,” adding that coalition forces retain the right to self-defense.

A statement Tuesday said that no coalition or U.S.-occupied facility was struck in Monday night’s attack in which two rockets were fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, landing around one kilometer (a half-mile) from the U.S. Embassy compound.

The coalition statement said it takes “this incident seriously as do our Iraqi security forces partners.” No side has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks in the past have sometimes been blamed by Iraqi forces on Iranian-backed militias in Baghdad.

Monday’s attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region following an attack on Saudi oil installations that the U.S. has blamed on Iran.