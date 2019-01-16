CHICAGO (AP) — After dining on fast food during their visit to the White House, the Clemson Tigers have been invited to eat at some of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants.
Nick Kokonas, the co-owner of the Alinea Group, invited the college football national champions “to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be.” The move comes after President Donald Trump on Monday served the players fast-food hamburgers and pizza.
The Alinea Group includes the restaurants Alinea, Next, Roister and The Aviary. Alinea’s chef, Grant Achatz, has been called one of the world’s most influential.
Kokonas tweeted that he could “care less” about college football, but added that “this is about showing them how a proper celebration looks in adulthood.”
Clemson has not yet responded to the invitation.