LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The city of Louisville will pay a total of $3.65 million to seven people who say they were sexually abused while participating in a police youth program, their lawyer said.

Metro Louisville agreed to a settlement Friday after a mediation with the plaintiffs, who said they were abused in the department’s now defunct explorer program for youths interested in law enforcement, their attorney, Tad Thomas, told the Courier Journal. An arbitrator will determine how much each receives.

Three officers named in the suits were convicted of federal sex-related crimes.

“It’s our hope that this settlement brings some closure for those involved. We must continue our work to ensure the appalling interactions that led to this investigation never happen again,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement.