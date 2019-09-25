HONG KONG (AP) — A senior Chinese official in Hong Kong has expressed confidence in the local government’s ability to restore calm to the protest-wracked city.

The deputy commissioner of the foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, Song Ru’an, acknowledged Wednesday that there have been problems and difficulties in implementing the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997.

Months of protests with no end in sight have prompted speculation that China might send in troops to end the disturbances. Song said China trusts that the Hong Kong government will be able to calm the situation.

He told foreign media that the Chinese government is reflecting upon both the successes and insufficiencies of “one country, two systems,” but that its original mission and principles would remain unchanged.