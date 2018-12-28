OTTAWA (AP) — Canada’s government says a Canadian teacher detained in China over a problem with her work permit has been released.
Albertan Sarah McIver was arrested earlier this month for issues related to her teaching job, but Global Affairs Canada spokesman Richard Walker said Friday that she has returned home.
McIver’s detention followed the arrests of two other Canadians on allegations they were harming China’s national security. China detained Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor separately after Canada arrested a top executive for the Chinese technology company Huawei for possible extradition to the U.S.
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is sought by the U.S. for allegedly lying to banks as part of an effort to evade sanctions on Iran.
Both China and Canada had said McIver’s case differed from those of Kovrig and Spavor.