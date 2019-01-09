TORONTO (AP) — China’s ambassador to Canada is accusing the country of “white supremacy” in calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China last month.

The arrests were in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive in Canada.

But Ambassador Lu Shaye’s charged in op-ed in the Ottawa-based Hill Times Wednesday that Western countries are employing a “double standard” in judging his country.

He says they are doing so because of “Western egotism and white supremacy.”

China detained the Canadians on allegations of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security” of China. The arrests came after Huawei Meng Wanzhou was at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.