SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean politicians say they have to figure out how to draft a new constitution quickly following another night of violent protests in the South American nation.

Police said Wednesday they had documented 348 serious incidents, including looting and attacks on police stations, from Tuesday into the early morning.

Twenty people have died since mostly peaceful demonstrations about inequality and other issues broke out on Oct. 18. Chileans are demanding a range of reforms and an overhaul of their dictatorship-era constitution.

The sticking point is who drafts the new document. President Sebastián Piñera’s plan relies on current legislators but the opposition says citizens need more input. Members of the National Renewal Party, part of the ruling coalition, and the Christian Democratic Party agree “there isn’t much time” to reach an agreement.