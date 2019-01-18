PELHAM, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a child pornography investigation led to bestiality charges for a Georgia couple.

WALB-TV reports that 40-year-old Michael Scott King and 42-year-old Tina Marie King were arrested Thursday after federal investigators and Pelham police searched their home. Police Chief Nealie McCormick says Michael King is charged with possession of child pornography, while both are charged with bestiality.

Police say Michael King had shared the child porn over internet-based services, and a search of the home yielded what McCormick described as “a plethora of pornographic images involving children.” Investigators also found images and video of the couple involved in sexual acts with a family pet.

The report didn’t include comments from the couple or their representatives.

