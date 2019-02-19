HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief has announced officers will no longer use no-knock warrants, just weeks after a drug raid on a home in which two suspects were fatally shot and five undercover officers were injured.
Chief Art Acevedo announced on Monday that the Houston Police Department will no longer use the warrants without a special exemption from his office to conduct a no-knock raid.
The decision comes as the city faces fallout from the deadly Jan. 28 raid . Acevedo revealed last week that a 30-year veteran of the force lied in an affidavit to justify the drug raid.
Acevedo also announced a new policy for undercover officers to wear body cameras during raids .
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
No-knock warrants have also been challenged in Little Rock, Arkansas.