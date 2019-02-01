GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — The police chief of a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore where a black teenager died in custody is stepping down, but he says his departure isn’t connected to the case that fueled an outcry.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mike Petyo’s last day in Greensboro was Thursday. Greensboro is where 19-year-old Anton Black died in September, following a police chase and struggle with officers.

A county prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges. A state autopsy concluded a heart condition and stress contributed to Black’s death.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland has called for a federal or independent investigation, citing excessive force used on a man who shouldn’t have been arrested.

Petyo is a Delaware resident and will take a “better opportunity” there. He wouldn’t identify where.

